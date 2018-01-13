Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have said it was "through pure good-fortune" no one was hurt when a man told officers he was going to "kill a Muslim" before driving into the front of an Indian restaurant in Harrow .

Marek Zakrocki, 48, of Alexandra Avenue, admitted a string of charges on the first day of his trial at the Old Bailey last month, including dangerous driving and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to 33 weeks in prison during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday (January 12).

Polish window fitter Zakrocki drank two bottles of wine on June 23, 2017, and attacked his wife before heading out in his van.

He was reported missing fby his daughter and told a police officer calling him from his wife's phone: "I'm going to kill a Muslim. I'm doing this for Britain.

"This is the way I am going to help the country. You people can't do anything. I am going to do it my way because that is what I think is right."

After being kicked out of St Ann's Shopping Centre, he got into an argument with Spicy Night owner Kamal Ahmed and told him "watch what I am going to do now" before his starting engine and driving his van at him.

Zakrocki mounted the pavement twice, driving at roughly 5mph, in what the court heard was said to have been an unsuccessful attempt to pin Mr Ahmed against the window of his own restaurant.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Zakrocki had earlier grabbed his wife by the arm and threatened he would "kill people" and himself and was heard shouting "white power, white power" in the streets.

Upon his arrest, police found a Nazi coin in his pocket, as well as a kitchen knife and baton torch, and later found Britain First leaflets and newspapers at his home.

Following his sentencing on Friday, the Metropolitan Police issued further details of Zakrocki's chilling attack and ambitions.

The evening of Zakrocki's rampage At about 8.25pm on Friday June 23 Zakrocki was seen by a group of people in St Ann's Road driving around the pedestrian zone shouting about 'white power.'

He then parked up, went into the shopping area and pushed an unknown victim.

He then went back to St Ann's Road, where he was challenged by a security guard before driving off.

Police were called at about 8.25pm, to a man causing a disturbance and shouting racist abuse in the St Ann's Shopping Centre in Harrow town centre.

Officers attended the shopping centre, but the man had left prior to their arrival.

At about 8.40pm, police were called to a van in collision with an Indian restaurant in Alexandra Parade, Harrow. No one was injured.

The van was driven away from the scene but was stopped by armed officers at 8.49pm in Northolt Road, Harrow.

The driver of the van - Zakrocki - was found to be in possession of a kitchen knife and a baton-torch.

Zakrocki was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence of alcohol. Zakrocki was breathalysed and blew 99mg per 100ml of breath - the drink-drive limit is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

During police interview, Zakrocki told officers he had no recollection of what happened after finishing the two bottles of wine. He admitted he knife and baton-torch were his.

Zakrocki told officers he was not racist and did not wish to harm anyone.

'Pure good fortune'

He was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to lesser dangerous driving and assault by beating charges. He later also admitted drink driving while appearing via video link at the Old Bailey from Wormwood Scrubs prison.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison for dangerous driving, with a six-week concurrent sentence for drink driving. He was also handed a consecutive seven-day prison sentence for the assault charge, concerning the attack on his wife.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

DC Georgina Acuna said: "Zakrocki deliberately armed himself with a knife and told both his family and officers that he intended to harm someone for their religious beliefs.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the witnesses and victims. Zakrocki was almost three times over the drink-driving limit and it was through pure good fortune that no one was injured during his rampage.

"I hope today’s sentencing gives Zakrocki’s victims some measure of comfort and closure."

