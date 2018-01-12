Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Britain First supporter has been jailed for 33 weeks for driving a van at a curry house in Harrow on the anniversary of the Brexit vote.

Marek Zakrocki shouted "white power" as he drove his van at Spicy Night in Alexandra Parade after threatening to "kill a Muslim" and making a Nazi salute.

Window fitter Zakrocki drank two bottles of wine on June 23, 2017, and battered his wife before heading out in his van.

He was reported missing from his Harrow home by his daughter and told a police officer calling him from his wife's phone: "I'm going to kill a Muslim. I'm doing this for Britain.

"This is the way I am going to help the country. You people can't do anything. I am going to do it my way because that is what I think is right," said Zakrocki.

After being kicked out of St Ann's Shopping Centre by a guard, he became embroiled in an argument with Spicy Night owner Kamal Ahmed and told him "watch what I am going to do now" before his starting engine and driving at him.

He mounted the pavement twice, driving at roughly 5mph, which the court heard was an unsuccessful attempt to pin Mr Ahmed against the window of his restaurant.

Zakrocki, born in Poland, had earlier grabbed his wife by the arm and threatened he would "kill people" and himself and was heard shouting "white power, white power" in the streets.

Upon his arrest, police found a Nazi coin in his pocket, as well as a kitchen knife and baton torch, and later found Britain First leaflets and newspapers at his home.

He was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and battering his wife. He later admitted to drink driving while appearing via video link at the Old Bailey from Wormwood Scrubs prison.

On Friday (January 12), he was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison for dangerous driving, with a six-week concurrent sentence for drink driving.

He was also handed a consecutive seven-day prison sentence for a charge of assault by beating concerning his wife.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC described his crimes as "abhorrent".

"You committed these offences at a time of heightened tension because of the attack on a Muslim outside a Mosque in London," said the judge, in reference to the van attack on Finsbury Park mosque.

"In your drunken state, what you said and the way you behaved would have been both offensive and put persons in fear."

Despite the evidence, Zakrocki's lawyer maintained his client was "not racist and not a Nazi".

"He's plainly somebody who has a lengthy history of alcohol abuse and it's something he is very much aware of."

DC Georgina Acuna said: "Zakrocki deliberately armed himself with a knife and told both his family and officers that he intended to harm someone for their religious beliefs.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the witnesses and victims. Zakrocki was almost three times over the drink-driving limit and it was through pure good-fortune that no one was injured during his rampage.

"I hope today’s sentencing gives Zakrocki’s victims some measure of comfort and closure."

