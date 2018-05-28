Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luxury department store Harrods is applying to extend opening hours of its ground floor restaurant until late at night.

The world famous store, on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, has applied to Kensington and Chelsea Council for permission to extend its service at the Ladurée restaurant until 11.30pm daily, after the shop has closed.

It has already agreed to decrease the number of overall covers at places to dine at the Grade II* listed building by 155 to offset 20 extra covers in the Ladurée site.

A report which will be considered by the council’s planning committee states: “Given the reduction in covers within Harrods overall, the impact on the local highway network and the level of noise and disturbance to neighbouring properties would be lessened.”

One resident wrote to the council welcoming the decrease in covers, although they were concerned about potential loss of car parking on Pavilion Road and the number of taxis on Hans Road.

However, the report said with a reduction in covers the impact on the roads would be lessened.

Ward councillors Mary Weale, Timothy Coleridge and Nick Paget-Brown said they were concerned the application would set a precedent for other premises to open later into the night.

The Ladurée is currently opened 9am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11.30am to 6pm on Sundays.

Harrods said it “is proposing an extension to the opening hours of the Ladurée restaurant situated on the ground floor of the store, to bring opening hours in line with the restaurant operating from the lower ground of the store.

"This will allow a consistent evening service across these restaurants for our customers.”

A spokeswoman said: “The proposal includes an overall decrease in permitted covers and reduction in potential footfall in the evening hours, therefore a further mitigation in noise or disturbances to local neighbours.

"Harrods will be taking further measures to mitigate any disturbances to our neighbours, as outlined in the planning application.

"There are no alterations to the fabric of the building involved in this proposal or changes to the outside area of Laduree.”

The planning committee is recommended to approve the application at its meeting on Tuesday, May 29.