An elderly man has died after a being hit by a car near Colnbrook By-Pass in Harmondsworth .

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, near Heathrow Airport on Saturday (March 3).

Officers believe they know the identity of the man and are in the process of informing his next of kin.

Formal identification will take place in due course.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 1.47pm to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian westbound on Colnbrook By-Pass, Harmondsworth, West Drayton , just before the junction with Stanwell Moor Road.

Police, London Ambulance Service and a vehicle from London's Air Ambulance attended.

The A4 Bath Road was closed while accident investigation works took place between Hatch Lane Stanwell Moor Road (Moor Roundabout).

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

The male driver of the car stopped at the scene.

He has not been arrested.

If anyone has any information contact the collision investigation unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555.

