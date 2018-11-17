A young man has become west London's latest knife victim after he was stabbed in the thigh in Harlesden.
Emergency services were called on Friday evening (November 16) to reports of a stabbing on Sellons Avenue.
The 20-year-old victim was taken to a north London hospital by the London Ambulance Service and his injuries are not life-threatening.
A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 6.21pm to reports of a stabbing Sellons Avenue.
"Officers and LAS attended the scene where a 20-year-old male had suffered a stab wound to the thigh. He was taken to a north London hospital where his injuries are not life threatening.
"Officers from Brent investigate but at this early stage there have been no arrests."
Getwestlondon recently revealed that there were 14 shootings or stabbings in just one month in west London, reflecting a growing trend and concern about violence in the capital.
Witnesses are asked to call Brent CID by dialling 101 and quoting CAD6610/16NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.