A young man has become west London's latest knife victim after he was stabbed in the thigh in Harlesden.

Emergency services were called on Friday evening (November 16) to reports of a stabbing on Sellons Avenue.

The 20-year-old victim was taken to a north London hospital by the London Ambulance Service and his injuries are not life-threatening.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 6.21pm to reports of a stabbing Sellons Avenue.

"Officers and LAS attended the scene where a 20-year-old male had suffered a stab wound to the thigh. He was taken to a north London hospital where his injuries are not life threatening.

"Officers from Brent investigate but a t this early stage there have been no arrests."

Getwestlondon recently revealed that there were 14 shootings or stabbings in just one month in west London, reflecting a growing trend and concern about violence in the capital.

Witnesses are asked to call Brent CID by dialling 101 and quoting CAD6610/16NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.