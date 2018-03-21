The video will start in 8 Cancel

A series of "very successful" drugs raids were carried out by police in Harlesden during the early hours of last Wednesday (March 14).

Suspected crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and a "significant amount of cash" was seized from one address in Wendover Road.

Brent police raided eight addresses and made five arrests as part of Operation Hope, which is aimed at cracking down on drug crime in the area.

So far, 23 people have been arrested and 20 subsequently charged since the operation began on February 28.

Getwestlondon accompanied officers to a raid shortly before 6am in Wendover Road.

While the property was found to be empty and no arrests were made, suspected drugs and a large amount of cash was found at the address.

Images of the substances seized show a package containing white crystals, believed to be crack cocaine, a white powder, thought to be cocaine, and a brown substance believed to be heroin.

Thick rolls of what appeared to be £50 notes were also seized by police.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Wembley police inspector, Rob Webb, described the morning's raids as "very successful".

He said: "I would describe today's activity as very successful, since 5am this morning we've raided eight addresses and as a result of those warrants executed we've arrested five individuals concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

"This is part of a co-ordinated operation in partnership with Brent Council and associated agencies to tackle crime, specifically knife crime, and the supply of drugs, violence and antisocial behaviour in the Harlesden area."

On Wednesday (March 21), Insp Webb confirmed 20 people had been charged in connection with Operation Hope so far but he was unable to give further details.

"Investigators are very busy with all of the follow-ups," he added.

