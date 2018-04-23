The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harlesden High Street was placed on lockdown as firearms police attended reports of a man with a gun on Sunday afternoon (April 22).

Armed police swooped on the area around a coffee shop where a man had allegedly entered with a firearm at 3.20pm.

However, officers found no evidence of shots having been fired, no firearm and no individual in possession of a weapon.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a firearms incident in Harlesden High Street at 3.20pm on Sunday. A man in possession of a firearm was allegedly seen entering a community coffee shop."

"Firearms officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the surrounding area," the spokesman added.

"There was no evidence of any shots being fired. No individual nor any firearm was found."

Police remained at the cordoned off scene near the Parade Park junction, next to the Royal Oak pub, until 9.30pm on Sunday.

(Image: @personagrata_12)

Residents also reported seeing a police helicopter flying over Harlesden.