The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with various offences after Harlesden High Street was placed on lockdown amid reports of a man with a gun at a coffee shop.

Djaffar Brahimi, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested last Wednesday (April 25) after being stopped and detained by officers in Harlesden.

The arrest came days after armed police swooped in on the area around a community coffee shop, where a man had allegedly entered with a firearm at 3.20pm on Sunday April 22.

Mr Brahimi was charged by police on Thursday (April 26) with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of the class B drug cannabis and possession of class C drugs.

(Image: @personagrata_12)

He was kept in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court the following day on Friday (April 27).

Mr Brahimi was then again remanded in custody to next appear at Harrow Crown Court on Friday May 25.