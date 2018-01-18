The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a building after he escaped a fire in Harlesden .

A bedsit on the first floor of a block of flats in Station Road was destroyed by fire on Tuesday (January 16) and the remainder of the property was damaged by heat and smoke.

One man from the flat above escaped to a roof and was rescued by firefighters using a ladder.

Another 10 residents left the building before London Fire Brigade (LFB) got to the scene.

Watch Manager Mike Dowden, who was at the scene, said: "When crews arrived, the fire had broken through the window of the affected bedsit.

"Crews worked hard to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent properties.

"There were no working smoke alarms in the property and it was one of the residents in the block who noticed the fire and raised the alarm.

"It is vitally important that you have working smoke alarms throughout your property and make sure they are tested regularly."

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

The Brigade was called at 9.50pm and the fire was under control at 11.02pm.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers from North Kensington, Park Royal and Acton fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and is thought to have started in an oil filled radiator.

'Fit smoke alarms and test them monthly'

London Fire Brigade warned that homes need multiple smoke alarms that should bed fitted in hallways, landings and in any room where you:

Smoke

Use candles, incense sticks or portable heaters

Leave electrical equipment on or on charge - such as satellite boxes, heaters, computers or mobile phones

Fit a heat alarm in your kitchen

