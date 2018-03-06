The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 100 police officers raided addresses in Harlesden, charging 13 people with drugs offences.

The officers, led by Brent police, were carrying out the raid as part of Operation Hope, to tackle drug dealing and associated crime in the borough.

Police seized firearms and quantities of class A drugs destined for the streets of Brent, and charged 13 people with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

All 13 appeared before magistrates having been charged between March 28 and March 3 and will appear at Harrow Crown Court on March 29.

Magistrates ordered 11 of the defendants be remanded in custody until their court date, with two being granted bail.

Two other people, a 43-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, were arrested as part of the operation but were released under investigation.

13 People charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs Tarique Smith-Robinson, 20 (22.08.97) of Evelyn Avenue, Brent

Flavio Goncalves, 26 (13.06.91) of Ellerslie Gardens, Brent

Josiah Wryter, 22 (02.08.95) of Hugh Gaitskell House, Butler Road

Bilal Khalif, 23 (15.11.94) of Church Road

*Abdi Nurdin, 20 (16.08.97) of Energen Close, Brent*

Bakar Yahye, 27 (13.09.90) of Owen Way, Brent

Mohammed Al-Sefaki, 29 (02.10.88) St Michaels Avenue, Wembley

Saaid Hassan, 21 (26.05.96) of Watling Gardens, Shoot Up Hill

Omar Hussein, 19 (05.11.98) of Greenhill Park, Brent

Nelson Abreu, 27 (19.11.90) of Ilex Road, Brent

Omar Lofty, 22 (19.07.95) of Buckingham Road, Brent

17-year-old male from Brent

*17-year-old male from Brent* * Granted bail

As well as targeting drug dealing in Brent, Operation Hope also aimed to target "associated offending crime", including knife crime, burglary, theft, antisocial behaviour and violent crime.

Additional support was provided to Brent police officers by the Territorial Support group, and surrounding west London boroughs.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Wallis said: "Today's operation is indicative of our commitment to keep Harlesden and Brent safe, and listen to and act on community concerns.

(Image: @MPSHarelesden)

"We will continue to disrupt and dismantle crime and prosecute those people who inflict misery on the community.

"By targeting drug dealing we can continue to have a positive and long term impact on related crimes such as knife crime, violent and acquisitive crime and on the quality of life in Harlesden.

"The support of all who live and work in Harlesden is essential to achieve positive change and I would like to thank community members for providing that ongoing support to us.

"I hope they can see that our actions, in conjunction with the London Borough of Brent, show we do act on their concerns."

