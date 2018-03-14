The video will start in 8 Cancel

Five were arrested in police raids at eight separate Harlesden properties in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 14).

Brent police carried out the dawn raids as phase two of its Operation Hope crackdown on drug crime in the area.

There have now been 23 arrests in connection with operation which was launched on February 28.

All 23 arrests, including the ones made on Wednesday, were made in connection with the supply of drugs in Harlesden.

getwestlondon accompanied officers to a raid at a property in Wendover Road, off Harlesden High Street shortly before 6am.

While the property was found to be empty and no arrests were made, Brent police confirmed that a quantity of "white powder" and "brown crystals", believed to be class A drugs, were found at the address as well as a "significant amount of cash."

Speaking to getwestlondon, Wembley police inspector, Rob Webb, said: "I would describe today's activity as very successful, since 5am this morning we've raided eight addresses and as a result of those warrants executed we've arrested five individuals concerned in the supply of controlled drugs."

He added: "This is part of a coordinated operation in partnership with Brent Council and associated agencies to tackle crime, specifically knife crime, and the supply of drugs, violence and antisocial behaviour in the Harlesden area."

