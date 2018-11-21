Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have found two suspicious devices in an empty Harlesden flat.

Met Police officers have closed off Craven Park, just off Church Road and near Harlesden police station, after being called to a flat that is being refurbished.

Officers got the call at 9.34am on Wednesday (November 21) and the block of flats has been evacuated while they try to safely re movethe devices.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called to an address in Craven Park at 9:34am on Wednesday, November 21, to reports of two suspicious devices found in an unoccupied flat which was in the process of being refurbished.



“Officers are at the scene. As a precaution, the block of flats has been evacuated and local road closures are in place whilst officers look to safely recover and remove the devices from the flat.”



There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

