The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Harlesden charity helping kids in the UK's former gun crime capital is in desperate need of funding.

There were 10 shootings in the Brent neighbourhood from 2000 to 2001, according to Metropolitan Police data, and while work has been done to reduce violence in the area crime is still an issue.

Metropolitan Police figures show in December 2017 alone there were 59 violent and sexual crimes reported in Harlesden, compared to 42 in neighbouring Willesden Green and a shocking 66 in neighbouring Stonebridge.

Bang Edutainment charity works to keep children out of crime in Harlesden and has launched a crowdfunding campaign for its No Limitz programme.

No Limitz steers at-risk eight to 13-year-olds away from crime by highlighting and building on their strengths.

(Image: Bang Edutainment)

Children and teachers involved in no limits feature in a powerful film promoting the project.

No Limitz participant, Amani, said: "My favourite bit is when we do lots ice breakers which challenge you but are also educational."

No Limitz Project Intern, Fatuma, said: "We've seen a lot of changes in the young people. Individually all of them have increased their confidence and their self-esteem and even their behaviour at school."

(Image: Bang Edutainment)

Bang Edutainment has helped more than 5,000 children in Brent since it was founded in 1999.

Like many charities it has been affected by local government funding cuts and needs to raise £30,000 by April 4 to keep it's No Limitz project running.

(Image: Bang Edutainment)

Harlesden resident and Bang Edutainment founder, Jennifer Ogole, said: “There are many reasons why young people offend, including breakdowns in the family unit.

"Young people are not born bad, but labels and situations outside of their control can lead them to crime, and to seeking affirmation from other places. It’s for us as a community to draw them back."

You can donate to the Bang Edutainment No Limitz project on its crowdfunding page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/support-us-to-continue-our-nolimitz-project .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .