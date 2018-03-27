Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ex-servicemen's club has been brought back to life a year after an arson attack, thanks to an army of hard-working volunteers.

The Royal British Legion, in High Street, Harefield , is once again open for business after a devastating fire left veterans without their much-loved meeting place.

Back in January 2017, "two hooded figures" were caught on CCTV pouring petrol through the letterbox of the building in a "completely unprovoked" attack, according to a member of the club committee.

Saul Dempsey told getwestlondon : "They really ruined the whole place because of smoke damage - I never realised how bad smoke damage was until this."

(Image: Saul Dempsey)

Pictures revealed that the charred interior meant the club was inhabitable, but in true Harefield spirit, the community came together to get the favourite watering hole back up and running, with volunteers helping out however they could.

Now the club boasts a brand new bar and a fresh new look, which was revealed to village residents during a launch party on March 10.

Committee member Mr Dempsey said: "It took us about 14 months to reopen, but it was absolutely brilliant, everyone tried their very, very best.

"Most ex-servicemen's clubs are quite dark inside, with dark furniture, so we've gone for a completely fresh look.

"It's mostly the elderly gentlemen and local members who enjoy drinking there but we're hoping for a DJ every other week and looking at getting some rock 'n' roll bands."

No arrests have been made in relation to the arson attack. The police investigation continues.

