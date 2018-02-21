The video will start in 8 Cancel

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has won a High Court action to "restrain unlawful protest activities" in and around the HS2 construction site near Harvil Road in Harefield .

Lawyers representing Mr Grayling and HS2 bosses asked a judge on Monday (February 19) to impose to impose an injunction to stop "unlawful protest" by demonstrators who are opposed to the high-speed rail line running through the Hillingdon woodland area.

Mr Justice Barling agreed to the injunction banning "unlawful protest activities" in and around the construction site, where anti-HS2 campaigners have previously chained themselves to trees.

More than a dozen protesters were at the High Court hearing in London.

One protest leader said it was the first time ministers had taken such legal action in a bid to stop an HS2 protest.

Mark Keir, co-ordinator of the Hillingdon Green Party , said around 50 people were trying to protect wildlife in an area of around 300 acres.

"There are about 2,400 species there," said Mr Keir outside court before the hearing began.

"We are protecting trees and fauna and flora. We are protecting a local amenity. It is an area of about 300 acres.

"The protest started in October. There are probably 50 people involved."

He added: "This is the first time the government has done this in an attempt to stop an HS2 protest. We will fight this."

Barrister Tom Roscoe, who represented Mr Grayling and HS2 bosses, told the judge that work at the site had been authorised by the provisions of the 2017 High Speed Rail (London - West Midlands) Act.

"The claimants recognise that HS2 is a controversial project," he said.

"They also recognise the defendants' concerns are deeply and genuinely held.

"Their concerns, however, do not justify them taking matters into their own hands or seeking to police matters which are properly the subject of regulation."

Mr Roscoe said the aim of the injunction was to prevent trespassers disrupting work at the site and to to stop vehicles being obstructed.

Sarah Green, one of the named defendants in the hearing, said the judge's remarks did not mean protesting had to stop and had actually left her "encouraged".

"The injunction stops anyone from trespassing on the land and they have created zones outside their works entrances where activities can't take place," she said.

"But we are not going to stop protesting. There are people there on Harvil Road every day and I am just heading there later myself."

