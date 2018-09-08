The video will start in 8 Cancel

A police cordon was in place after officers found evidence linked to an alleged Ealing stabbing at the Hare and Hounds pub in Greenford.

A man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on September 7 after allegedly stabbing another man on Verulam Road.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.44pm and attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

Their investigation of the incident is linked to the police cordon that was erected around the Hare and Hounds pub on Ruislip Road, because a man allegedly hid evidence underneath a parked car in their car park, according to witness accounts.

A Hare and Hounds employee said: "As far as I know, two boys and a moped were involved in a stabbing or something. They put the weapon and clothes, such as a helmet and balaclava, under someone's car in the car park.

"The police have said there have been a number of incidents with those boys on the moped."

A Met Police spokesman said: "A man was found with stab injuries at the scene. He was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

"A male was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody and e nquiries continue."