A list of the easiest and most difficult places to pass your driving test in London has been revealed as Yeading in Hillingdon.

According to a study by Veygo Learner Driver Insurance , people taking their test in the capital are less likely to pass than in other parts of the country.

London fell behind the national pass rate of 49.9% with only 42.4% of drivers successfully passing their tests.

Learner drivers in London may be unhappy to hear that the city is home to 40% of UK's 20 toughest test centres.

The study, which assessed data from the UK's 345 test centres, found that one in the borough of Hillingdon was the nation's toughest spot to pass the test.

Only 20% of people who took their test at the Yeading Driving Test Centre in Willow Tree Lane, passed.

Other London test centres in the top 20 toughest include Erith in Bexley, which was found to be the third hardest, Belvedere fifth and Chingford 15th while not one London centre was among the easiest.

You can find a full list of the UK's toughest and easiest driving test centres according to Veygo below.

The UK's toughest driving test centres

(by % pass rate)

1. Yeading (London) – 20%

2. Birmingham (The Pavilion) – 28.6%

3. Erith (London) – 30.3%

4. Chadderton – 32.2%

5. Belvedere (London) – 33.4%

6. Cheetham Hill (Manchester) – 33.5%

7. Wanstead (London) – 33.6%

8. Luton – 33.6%

9. Leeds – 33.8%

10. Birmingham (South Yardley) – 34.1%

11. Barking (Tanner Street) – 34.3%

12. Failsworth – 35.1%

13. Basildon – 35.8%

14. Enfield (Innova Business Park) – 36%

15. Chingford (London) – 36.1%

16. Bradford (Manningham) – 36.9%

17. Birmingham (Wyndley) – 36.9%

18. Barking (Town Quay) – 37%

19. Wednesbury – 37.1%

20. Leicester (Cannock Street) – 37.2%

The UK's easiest driving test centres

(by % pass rate)

1. Golspie – 77.1%

2. Mallaig – 72.2%

3. Pitlochry – 71.9%

4. Duns – 71.6%

5. Rothesay – 70.8%

6. Orkney – 70.7%

7. Inveraray – 70.6%

8. Malton – 70.2%

9. Isle of Skye (Portree) – 70.2%

10. Huntly – 69.4%

11. Montrose (Broomfield Industrial Estate) – 69.1%

12. Llandrindod Wells – 69%

13. Crieff – 68.3%

14. Forfar – 67.8%

15. Lairg – 67.4%

16. Ballater – 66.7%

17. Brodick (Isle of Arran) – 66.7%

18. Isles of Scilly – 66.7%

19. Gairloch – 65.5%

20. Arbroath – 65.3%