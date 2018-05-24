Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A proposal to introduce stronger licensing controls for Notting Hill Carnival has been approved by a council.

The street party draws crowds of millions every August bank holiday for its vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture.

At a vote on Wednesday (May 23) Kensington and Chelsea's full council chose to specifically add Notting Hill Carnival to its Statement of Licensing Policy (SLP) for the first time.

The first carnival was held in Notting Hill in the 1960s and has grown over the years to attract huge crowds every August Bank Holiday.

However some have criticised the move, claiming it will turn the volume down on Europe's biggest street party.

The draft SLP stemmed from council concerns those seeking licences for alcohol stalls and sound systems did not provide enough detail.

It also cited public safety and overcrowding concerns that emerged from last year's report from the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime.

The SLP proposes that no carnival-goers will be allowed to enter or re-enter licensed premises between 7-9pm on both nights, except for patrons going outside to smoke.

It also bans bars and pubs from advertising booze promotions like happy hour or 2-for-1 drinks during the carnival.

Under the proposals carnival licence applications must be made at least six weeks ahead of the event, so organisers, police and the council could assess them.

The applications must show how event organisers, which range from stallholders, to pubs, bars and sound system operators, plan to prevent crime and disorder, ensure public safety, protect children, and control crowd numbers.

The rules formalise measures already in place.

A temporary event notice already allows stallholders to serve alcohol between 10am to 7pm both days and existing licence-holders like pubs can continue selling beyond those hours as normal.

While some carnival-goers told a public consultation the move would affect the carnival's spontaneity some residents wanted time called on the carnival or for it to be moved elsewhere, citing noise, disruption, and crime.

The Westway Trust , which manages the estate at the carnival's heart, said the reporting of crime and disorder at the carnival did not take into context the backdrop of rising knife crime across the capital.

It also commented there was a feeling of a "crackdown" on the carnival and particularly its sound providers.