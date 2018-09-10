Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mother of the 9-year-old Hanworth boy bitten by a dog named "Schizo" says he is scared to leave the house and has nightmares after the traumatic attack.

Reese John Bushell, 46, of Swan Road, admitted at Willesden Magistrates' Court on September 6 that he was in charge of Schizo when the Staffordshire became dangerously out of control and bit Lewis Wicks on the waist in Bear Park Green on April 23.

However, Lewis's mother, Raynette Wicks, 35, says the incident does not reflect on Staffordshire Bull Terriers or other supposedly violent dog breeds and that it is owners and not animals who are responsible.

(Image: Raynette Wicks)

Raynette said: "It's definitely left a lingering mark on my son. For the first week afterwards he was having nightmares about being eaten by a dog and he still has them sometimes now.

"I have nightmares even about how much worse it could have been - it's been an awful experience and it didn't even happen to me.

"We have got a staffie ourselves and after that incident my son was nervous of her for a while, although he is alright with her now. Still, when he sees other dogs he doesn't recognise, he doesn't want to leave the house but that's hard to avoid because we live in the park.

"If the dog that bit him is allowed to come back, he's told me point blank he won't even leave the house to go to school."

A decision about whether Schizo will be put down will not be made until September 20 as Bushell's case was adjourned so that information on the dog's behaviour could be made ready.

Raynette added: "The dog just went for him. There was no growling or nothing and the dog wasn't in any danger. He's walked past that dog hundreds of times without any problem, although a lot of people in the area have told me it's been vicious before.

"The guy pulled the dog off and dragged it up to his house and just left my son there crying and screaming. It's lucky he was on his scooter rather than walking because otherwise it could have got a proper grip on him and taken his hand off."

Staffordshire Bull Terriers are commonly construed as a dangerous dog, despite also being known as the "nanny dog" for their gentleness with children, and the UK government recently rejected calls in July to add them to the list of banned dogs.

However Raynette, who owns a Staffordshire and American Pitbull crossbreed, said incidents like the attack on her son are not the fault of animals.

Although it was not confirmed in court whether or not Bushell was the dog's owner, Raynette said : "Dogs are not born bad, all they're born with is play and love. Just because it has got teeth and its own mind, doesn't make it the dog's fault, ultimately the owner allowed the dog to bite my son.

"It upsets me when people say certain breeds are bad. Dogs are like children, they're blank slates when they are born and after that they are what you make them. My staffie is as soft as ice cream.

"I think the dog does need to be put down but it's a shame that all that will happen to the irresponsible dog owner is a smack on the hand. It's disgusting that he's walking around Scott free."