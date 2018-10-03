Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Streets were cordoned off in Hanwell after a Second World War bomb was found by builders.

The unexploded ordinance was thought to have dated back to the Blitz, an aerial bombing campaign targeting London in the early 1940s.

Metropolitan Police were first called to what was reported to be a suspected bomb on a buildng site in Church Road at around 10.20am on Wednesday (Ocober 3) near Brent Valley Golf Course.

(Image: Liz Jenner)

Local officers were assisted by paramedics and specialist officers in dealing with the unexploded ordinance.

Pictures from the scene show the property in Church Road covered in scaffolding as well as deep excavation work being carried out.

(Image: Liz Jenner)

London Amulance Service (LAS) paramedics and London Fire Brigade crews were also present at the scene.

Police in Ealing removed the bomb and transported it away for disposal, before reopening all cordons just over an hour later.

All roads were reopened and the area has since returned to normal.