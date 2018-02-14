Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a nine-year-old girl who fell into a coma for ten days after being diagnosed with a “devastating brain condition” is hoping to raise awareness of the illness which “changed her life”.

Isabella Holloway, of Hanwell , was a “bubbly and lively” young girl before she was affected by encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, in October last year.

Headaches and flu-like symptoms quickly escalated, according to Isabella's mother Madalen Ercolano, and her daughter soon fell into a coma

She said: “When she initially fell ill, all she would do was sleep, drink water and go to the bathroom when she needed. She had no appetite, I was very worried.”

Isabella was rushed to her GP, who thought she may have a winter bug, but as her condition continued to worsen her mother called London Ambulance Service.

Ms Ercolano, who wants to raise awareness ahead of World Encephalitis Day on February 22, said: “As paramedics started putting Isabella in the ambulance, she started fitting – which was very scary.

“We were taken to our local hospital, which tried everything for Isabella before she was rushed to another hospital that dealt with intensive care for children.

“Isabella was in a coma for 10 days. Doctors carried out lots of tests and four days later she was diagnosed with encephalitis. I had never even heard of encephalitis."

(Image: Madalen Ercolano)

Around 500,000 children and adults are affected by encephalitis, an inflammation or swelling of the brain, globally each year, with one person every minute struck down by the illness.

Doctors were able to reduce Isabella's swelling and, after coming out of the coma, she began rehabilitation for the brain injury.

After suffering initial problems with her memory, the young girl “started to make progress” and began remembering people she knew such as friends, teachers and family members.

(Image: Madalen Ercolano)

Ms Ercolano added: “Her concentration span is not brilliant but that can be slowly worked on.

"We are getting used to the personality change from the old Isabella to the new Isabella, which has some ups and downs.

“We have still got quite a few challenges ahead of us all. One thing I have to admire is Isabella's determination to get better and stronger and pull through this.

“It has made us stronger as a family and determined to tell as many people as possible about encephalitis and World Encephalitis Day.”

'This devastating condition has a high death rate'

Led by The Encephalitis Society, the fifth annual World Encephalitis Day is asking people to wear something red to raise awareness of the condition.

Dr Ava Easton, chief executive of the Encephalitis Society, said: “One person every minute will be struck down by encephalitis in 2018, irrespective of their age, gender or the country in which they live.

“This devastating condition has a high death rate while those who survive can be left with an acquired brain injury resulting in epilepsy, fatigue, cognitive difficulties, problems with memory and personality.

“And yet statistics reveal that eight out of 10 people do not know what encephalitis is – a truly startling figure which we are striving to improve through campaigns such as BrainWalk and World Encephalitis Day."

