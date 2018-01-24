The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 62-year-old man suffered head injuries when his car was in collision with a lorry near the Hanger Lane Gyratory in Ealing on Tuesday evening (January 23).

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service attended the scene of the crash shortly after 6pm in A40 Western Avenue, between Abbey Road Underpass and Hanger Lane.

The car driver was said to have suffered head injuries and was taken to a west London hospital. His injuries were believed to be non life-threatening.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a lorry in A40 Western Avenue at 6.20pm."

"A 62-year-man, the driver of the car, was taken to a west London hospital where he is being treated for head injuries," the spokesman added.

"His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or life-changing."

