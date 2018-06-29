A crash on the Hanger Lane gyratory has caused a lane of the A406 to close and traffic is building ahead of rush hour in Park Royal .

Lane three of five on the gyratory is blocked due to the crash, which took place at the junction of Twyford Abbey Road.

Motorists have been warned to "approach with caution" if driving in the area.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Collision - Lane 3 is blocked on the eastern side of Hanger Lane Gyratory. Approach with caution."

The notorious gyratory system made it onto a list of the 10 "worst" roundabouts in the UK earlier this year.

National recovery firm 24/7 Home Rescue, which does its best to rescue stranded motorists from such horrendous traffic hot-spots when they break down, put together the list.

