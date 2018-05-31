Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Hamza Taouzzale was selected as a candidate to run for council in Westminster he was too young to vote himself.

The newest councillor for Queen’s Park was just 17 when the Labour party picked him to run for council in Westminster .

This May’s council election was the first time he was able to cast his vote as an adult - as he turned 18 last summer.

However the new councillor, one of the youngest in the country, is no stranger to democracy, having first got involved with Westminster’s youth council just after he finished his GCSEs.

“I’m the sort of person who always watches the news,” he says as he recalls how he thought things could be improved locally.

He campaigned about mental health issues for young people and getting them more aware of what’s happening in their community.

“I remember my first youth council meeting was a bit fiery, it was quite heated. It was full of local issues that I feel passionate about.”

He was elected to the youth council, which represents 15,000 young people across Westminster, and also became the Youth MP in 2016.

Westminster's youth council decided to join the UK Youth Parliament, which holds an annual debate in the debating chamber in the House of Commons. Hamza was asked to speak about transport.

He says he wants to make sure issues which are important to young people are also important in the council, adding that, when young people across London contemplate their future, “you literally see any hope or aspiration drain away”.

He recalls how his school, King Solomon in Marylebone, was “really ambitious” for its pupils, with home visits for prospective students and annual trips to universities.

Other young people “need to see beyond the next day and the next 24 hours” he says.

“The benefit I have as a young person, if there are any topics about young people - I still go to my youth club, I still go to the park and play football. This is my normal life.”

The scarcity of affordable housing in London is a major challenge for young people, he says: “Inequality does not help. It does exist, it’s one of the reasons I got involved in politics. I’m fed up with the unfairness.”

He has joined fellow Labour politicians Paul Dimoldenberg and Patricia McAllister at Queen’s Park. where he has already held his first surgery.

“When I was shortlisted for Queen’s Park that was hard - local members vote for you to be their candidate.”

The hustings were just after he finished A levels and councillor Taouzzale said his age has not been an issue.

“When I tell people my age they say that’s great. It’s great to have a young person getting involved.”

After he was elected, with 2,038 votes, he says he was "shattered," adding: "When I woke up in the morning there were so many messages from family and friends.”

He sat the last of this summer's university exams the day before he joined his fellow councillors for the first meeting after the election. He has just finished his first year at Goldsmith’s where he is studying politics.

The new councillor has also been appointed to the city management, public protection policy and scrutiny committee.

His experience as a youth councillor means he already knows some of his fellow councillors.

“I met the council leader Nickie Aiken. She helped me.”

Long-term he has his sights set on a seat in Westminster - as an MP.

But for now he's pleased to be serving on the council. "There’s a job where you can make a change,” he says.