The man in this picture could help police looking into the death of a man hit by a car in Hampton Court Road.

Officers were called at 12.27am on Saturday (November 10) to the road, near Esso petrol garage, with paramedics to reports a car collided with a pedestrian.

A 50-year-old man, Jonathan Treleaven, was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are keen to trace any witnesses who may have seen the collision or the immediate aftermath.

In particular, officers are trying to trace a witness, believed to be a taxi driver, who filled up with petrol at the Esso petrol garage just before the collision.

He is believed to have been driving a blue Toyota Auris.

Mr Treleaven's family described him as a much loved family man who will be very sorely missed.

They said: "We are desperate for answers and for the public to assist officers in their enquiries."

His co-workers said he was a "respected colleague and friend who will be sorely missed."

A 24-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a 36-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and possession of Class B drugs have been released under investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call DC Moon or DC Price at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157, or via 101 quoting CAD 140/10Nov.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.