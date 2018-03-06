The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 32-year-old man charged with the murder of Christopher Beaumont in Hammersmith will go on trial in August after appearing in court on Tuesday (March 6).

Stephen Blake, who lived with Christopher in Melrose Gardens, appeared at the Old Bailey three days after being charged with the murder of a man 10 years his senior.

He was remanded into custody and will appear again at the Old Bailey on May 25 for a pre-trial hearing and again at the start of his trial on August 20.

Blake first appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday (March 3) after being charged with murder earlier that day.

The victim has now been named as 42-year-old Christopher Beaumont by Metropolitan Police.

Officers were first called by London Ambulance Service at 5.40pm on Thursday (March 1) to reports of a man stabbed at an address in Melrose Gardens.

The victim was pronounced dead a short while later at the scene.

Next of kin are aware and a post-mortem examination is to be held in due course.

Anyone with information that could assist Metropolitan Police with the investigation can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .