A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man in Hammersmith .

Stephen Blake, 32, of Melrose Gardens, is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday (March 3).

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday (March 2).

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was found at an address in Melrose Gardens and pronounced dead a short while later.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 5.40pm to reports of a man stabbed on Thursday (March 1).

Officers bellieve they know the identity of the victim but await formal identification.

Next of kin are aware, and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

