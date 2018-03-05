The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Hammersmith is set to appear in court on Tuesday (March 6), as police name the victim as 42-year-old Christopher Beaumont.

Stephen Blake, 32, who lived in Melrose Gardens with the victim, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday (March 3) after being charged with murder earlier that day.

He was remanded into custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (March 6).

Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon on Monday (March 5) the victim has been formally identified as 42-year-old Christopher Beaumont.

Officers were first called by London Ambulance Service at 5.40pm on Thursday (March 1) to reports of a man stabbed at an address in Melrose Gardens.

The victim was pronounced dead a short while later at the scene.

Next of kin are aware and a post-mortem examination is to be held in due course.

Anyone with information that could assist Metropolitan Police with the investigation can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

