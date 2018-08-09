Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former public school sports coach from Hammersmith will spend the next 10 years behind bars after he was found guilty for a serious of sexual offences against young students.

Ajaz Karim, 63, of Baron's Court Road, was sentenced for preying on six girls aged between 14 and 18 during his time teaching at Christ's Hospital School near Horsham, Sussex.

He appeared at Hove Crown Court on Thursday (9 August) where he faced nine counts of indecent assault and one of attempted indecent assault against the young girls between 1985 and 1993.

According to Sussex Police, Karim who took advantage of the young students, masqueraded his sexual advances as sports massages.

Following his conviction, he will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until further court notice - severely restricting his access to youngsters.

(Image: Sussex Police)

Karim was arrested in June 2016 after Sussex Police officers received information relating to his predatory behaviour for the first time.

He was then remanded in custody until his sentencing following a two-week trial in April this year.

"All the complainants were pupils of school age and some did not appreciate at the time of the touching, that it amounted to indecent assault, despite each of them stating that they felt extremely uncomfortable when the touching took place," said Detective Sergeant Karrie Bohanna.

"It was clear that Karim used his position as a member of staff and his role as a sports teacher to use massage as a subterfuge for sexual touching.

"Karim said he practised an alternative therapy on pupils called the Bowen Technique and was teaching the students breathing exercises to help when playing sports and claimed there was nothing sexual involved but admitted he had no qualifications for the practice."He told the jury that his relationships with pupils was one of friendship only, but they clearly saw through his lies," she continued.

"We are glad that the six victims, who had the courage to come forward even after all this time, have now seen him face justice."

It was added that the force has had full co-operation from management at the school throughout the investigation.

Children's charity, NSPCC has also praised the bravery of the former students who were "cruelly targeted" by Karim.

"It is down to the courage of the victims in this case that Karim was bought before the courts and has now faced justice for his shocking breach of trust," a spokesman said.

"It’s vital that survivors of child sexual abuse are listened to and we hope today’s sentencing provides some sort of closure for those cruelly targeted by Karim.

"Children should always feel safe and protected at school - the NSPCC provides a monthly update for all teaching staff on developments in safeguarding."