Thames Water has said it does not believe the major burst water mains in Shepherd's Bush and Hammersmith over the past week are connected, but it plans to carry out an investigation.

A stretch of King Street in Hammersmith was submerged on Friday (January 26) after a water main burst, before the same thing happened at Goldhawk Road in the early hours of Wednesday (January 31).

In both instances people were led from their homes, while a section of King Street still remained closed on Wednesday afternoon while repairs continued.

A spokesman for Thames Water told getwestlondon : "At the moment we don't think they're linked but that will be investigated."

"That will happen once we have dealt with the incident in Shepherd's Bush ," the spokesman added.

"Our priority is to deal with what's happening in Goldhawk Road.

"Then we will look if the two [incidents] are connected, but we don't think so at the moment."

The flooding in Hammersmith led to more than 100 people being evacuated from properties and panicked diners leaving a restaurant to rush back to their vehicles.

Providing an update to the King Street repairs, the spokesman continued: "The road is still closed but the pipe is repaired."

They added: "Now we have to fill in the hole, put the concrete down and the road surface and markings.

"All of that is ongoing. We expect to have that completed by the start of next week."

