Work to repair two burst water mains in Hammersmith and Fulham borough will continue on Monday (February 5), Thames Water has confirmed.

King Street in Hammersmith was left submerged on January 26 before Goldhawk Lane in Shepherd's Bush suffered the same water fate during the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 31).

Sections of both roads remain closed to traffic, and are expected to remain so into this week Thames Water said in an update issued on Friday (February 2).

It also apologised for the inconvenience caused the the double whammy floods.

Thames Water says the pipe that burst in Hammersmith has been repaired and currently undergoing tests before being put back into service.

It will then start filling in the large hole dug as part of the repairs and getting the road put back to normal. Work is expected to continue on Monday morning.

Work to fix the pipe in Goldhawk Road is ongoing and is also expected to continue on Monday.

A Thames Water spokesman said: “We’re really sorry for the disruption the burst pipes have caused in the last week.

"In each of the areas, we’ve got teams working hard to get them fixed and fully support any affected customers.

“Getting everything back to normal is our top priority and then we’ll investigate the causes of the bursts to help reduce the risk of further problems.”

Earlier in the week Thames Water said it would look to see if the two floods were connected .

A spokesman said: "At the moment we don't think they're linked but that will be investigated.

"That will happen once we have dealt with the incident in Shepherd's Bush."

