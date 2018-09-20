Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hammersmith Catholic school was evacuated due to reports of a possible unexploded bomb - that then turned out to be a "non-suspicious household item".

The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School sent students home and homes in the surrounding area were evacuated after police were called at around 11.35am on Thursday morning (September 20) to reports of a possible bomb on Gransden Road.

The suspected "unexploded ordnance item" was found in the garden of a residential property but it turned out to pose no danger.

Iain Colin, of Askew Road, said: "At first I was told by police to stay in the south side of my building because a device had been found by builders just around the corner from us but then I was evacuated, as was the school immediately behind our garden.

"As a historian, I know that three houses in nearby Wendell Road were demolished by bombs, as well as the local pub and church, so I imagine this could be something from WW2."

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 11.35am on Thursday (September 20) to reports of a possible unexploded ordnance device on Gransden Road. Officers attended and found the item in the garden of a residential property.



"Specialist officers attended and assessed the device as a non-suspicious household item."