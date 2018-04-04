The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been left with life-changing injuries after having a noxious liquid thrown on him in Hammersmith .

The 28-year-old man was rushed to hospital after the attack in Fulham Palace Road at about 7.10pm on Tuesday (April 3).

A woman, aged 30, was also injured in the incident, but her injuries were described as "minor".

London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) both attended the scene and treated the victims.

Two ambulance crews and an incident response officer from the London Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene and as well as a Hazaradous Area Response Team.

London Fire Brigade sent three fire engines and 14 firefighters to assist in the incident.

Both victims were taken to west London hospitals for treatment, where the man remains.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police confirmed that there have not yet been any arrests in relation to the attack.

The spokesman said: "Officers attended along with LAS and LFB and found a 28-year-old male and 30-year-old female suffering from injuries after a noxious substance was thrown in their direction.

"The male victim was taken to a west London hospital, where his injuries are deemed to be life changing.

"The female victim suffered minor injuries from the attack.

"No arrests have been made. Enquires are ongoing."

