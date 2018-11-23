Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hammersmith man rescued from a burning building became the first person in the UK to be saved with the help of new "fire escape hoods".

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Augustus Close, which damaged half the ground floor, at 7.23pm on Wednesday (November 22).

A woman standing outside the home asked them to save her son, who was trapped on the second floor with smoke visible behind him.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

Hammersmith Watch Manager Paul Watson said: "The man opened the window and it was clear that there was smoke behind him.

"We pitched a ladder to the roof level and sent a firefighter up to reassure him that crews were on their way up to him.

"Trying to rescue him out of the window was not the safest way of getting him out and using the fire escape hood enabled us to lead him to safety through the smoke knowing that he would be protected from the toxic gases.

"Knowing that we had the hoods meant we had more time and options to carry out the safest rescue."

The man was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service as a precaution.

Firefighters from Hammersmith and Chiswick were able to get the fire under control by 7.57pm, just half an hour from the time they were called.