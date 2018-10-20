Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hammersmith killer has been sectioned in a mental health unit after he stabbed his brother to death with a kitchen knife.

Dad of two Christopher Beaumont, who lived in Spain with his wife and children, was back in the UK staying with his mum when he was killed earlier this year

Steven Blake stabbed his 42-year-old brother to death with a ktichen knife in the family home on March 1.

Their mum returned home to find her son had been stabbed and callled both police and ambulance paramedics.

Emergency services arrived at 5.40pm but Mr Beaumont was sadly pronounced dead in the home.

Blake, 33, barricaded himself in a room at the home and Metropolitan Police officers had to force entry to arrest him.

He was charged with murder two days later.

Blackfriars Crown Court heard that Mr Beaumont was staying with his mum and brother while in England for work purposes.

The court also heard that Blake had a history of mental illness.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility on August 17. This was accepted by the prosecution.

On Friday (October 19), at the same court, he was made the subject of a Hospital Order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act 1983 and a Restriction Order under Section 41.

This means Blake will remain in a secure mental health unit indefinitely due to the risk he poses to the public or until deemed otherwise by health authorities.

Detective Sergeant Larry Deabreu, from the Met's Homicide and Major Command, said: "This was a tragic case which has left the whole of Christopher’s family devastated.

"Sadly, Steven Blake's mental health was a contributing factor to the events which unfolded on March 1 in Melrose Gardens and hopefully this sentence will provide come closure to the family."