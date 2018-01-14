The video will start in 8 Cancel

Major engineering works on a Hammersmith gyratory junction have been completed early.

Thames Water has finished the project in Fulham Palace Road three days ahead of schedule meaning the busy junction has reopened to traffic.

Engineers have been installing monitoring equipment on a large water main since January 5.

The work was initially expected work to be completed on Sunday (January 14).

However, the team was able to wrap up on Thursday night (January 11).

Thames Water customer coordinator Tina Enright said: “We’re delighted we’ve finished early and the road has reopened in time for the weekend."

She continued: "The monitors we’ve installed on the pipe means we can now better detect leaks and get them fixed more quickly, which not only saves water but also reduces the risk of interruptions to water supplies to homes and businesses in the area.

"We’d like to thank road users and those living nearby for their understanding while we’ve been doing the work.”

