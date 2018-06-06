Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hammersmith and Fulham Council 's leaders are considering a policy giving social housing residents the right to be permanently rehomed in the borough if they are displaced by an emergency on the scale of the Grenfell fire .

They also agreed to recommendations to negotiate deals with hotels, supermarkets and pharmacies ahead of the possibility of disaster striking.

The council's Labour Cabinet agreed to the recommendations in the emergency planning and business continuity report provided to it on Monday (June 4), which reviewed its handling of major emergencies, including the Grenfell tragedy.

In the past year, a number of calamities had required the council's emergency responses; including the Parson's Green terror attack.

(Image: Ian Vogler)

Council staff, including social services teams, from Hammersmith and Fulham were also involved in aiding the neighbouring Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in its response to the Grenfell fire.

Many Grenfell survivors were temporarily and then permanently rehomed outside of Kensington and Chelsea in the aftermath of the fire. More than 40 households were temporarily housed in hotels in Hammersmith and Fulham .

Hammersmith and Fulham also provided support to Camden Council following Grenfell, when the council evacuated several tower blocks due to fire safety concerns last August.

In the wake of the Grenfell tragedy, the recommendation that a permanent rehoming policy be considered has been agreed to by the Cabinet.

The policy will be drafted by council staff, then it will come before Cabinet for formal consideration at a later date.

(Image: PA)

Other recommendations agreed for consideration by the cabinet include pre-emptive planning for emergency accommodation and goods, and mental health services plans in the event of a major incident striking the borough.

The report's recommendations included that the council consider negotiating agreements with chemists, opticians, dentists and other local stores and suppliers to secure emergency essentials for displaced residents.

It also recommended the council start a process of negotiating agreements with supermarkets and restaurants to provide food and meals to victims and evacuees of future incidents, possibly using a council voucher scheme.

The council was encouraged to seek out deals with hotels, and find premises that could quickly be converted into emergency accommodation if an emergency struck.

As part of those plans, the council are holding a training day for ‘community responders’.

For the financial year 2018/19 the council will draw £102,300 from its Community Safety Reserve to add it to its £296,300 budget for providing resilience services.

It will also pay an extra £15,000 toward the London Resilience fund that every borough in the capital contributes toward the London Fire Brigade so it can coordinate emergency preparedness across the city.

Both amounts were to be drawn from an underspend in the council's registration budget.