The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Conservatives' opposition leader in Hammersmith and Fulham has lost his seat, in the biggest upset of a disappointing night for the party in the borough in which nine blue seats in total were lost.

The Conservatives' Joe Carlebach was unavailable for comment following his defeat in the election, which saw Labour significantly increase its majority in what is becoming a red west London stronghold.

Mr Carlebach had served for eight years as a councillor.

The Hammersmith and Fulham Conservatives' deputy leader, Councillor Andrew Brown, issued a statement in Mr Carlebach's place, saying the party would take "a little time to reflect on the results and will then elect a new leader".

"The Conservative Group is undoubtedly disappointed with this morning's local election results," he said on Friday afternoon. "Against a backdrop of a challenging night for the party in London, we fought a positive, locally focused campaign, which unfortunately wasn't able to achieve the result we wanted.

"We are extremely disappointed about the excellent councillors who lost their seats, and candidates who weren't able to achieve their goal of serving their local community.

"That is the most important thing, and we will continue to campaign tirelessly for residents across our borough over the next four years."

Hammersmith and Fulham Conservatives had focused their campaign efforts on issues including fly-tipping and parking, combating rising crime, and protecting Charing Cross Hospital.

They also accused the Labour-majority council of not building enough new affordable housing.

However, ultimately, Labour's popularity surged, as they took nine seats off their rivals, taking control of 35 seats, to the Conservatives’ 11.

Hammersmith has a Labour MP in Andy Slaughter, and Fulham's MP is Conservative Greg Hands.

Mr Hands tweeted that it was a good night for the Conservatives nationally, but mixed locally.

"Delighted to have held all wards in Chelsea, but very disappointed to have lost Sands End in Fulham," he wrote.

Labour had run a campaign based on its record of freezing council tax and abolishing charges on adult social care.

It promised it was building affordable housing and fighting crime.

Labour leader Councillor Stephen Cowan pledged to “fight passionately” to prevent Charing Cross being downgraded and losing its A&E department.

He retained control of the council's leadership, and said he was grateful for his former rival's contribution following the victory.

He said: “I wish Joe Carlebach well in his personal life and despite disagreeing with his Conservative politics, thank him for his service to our borough.”