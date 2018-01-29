The video will start in 8 Cancel

Motorists are facing delays on Monday (January 29) three days after more than 100 people were evacuated from Hammersmith due to severe flooding.

On Friday evening (January 26), a burst water main in King Street led to 650 metres of flooding in the road.

Firefighters sent rescue boats to Hammersmith and around 70 people were led to safety, with another 34 people escorted from the area.

A315 King Street remains closed in both directions on Monday (January 29) due to the emergency water main repairs continuing between A402 Goldhawk Road and A315 Studland Street.

There is currently no estimate for when the repairs could finish and traffic between Chiswick and Hammersmith was affected ahead of rush hour.

A spokesman for Thames Water said: “Following last night's burst in Hammersmith, we've had a large team in the area supporting affected customers, cleaning up and planning the repairs.

“Due to the size and location of the pipe, and damage caused to the road, our work will continue throughout the week but we'll do all we can to reopen the road as soon as possible.”

Firefighters had the area under control just before 2am on Saturday morning (January 27) after they were first called to the scene at 8.14pm the previous night.

Station Manager, Paul Fitzgerald, who was at the scene, said: “Seven people were evacuated from properties. Around 270 sandbags were provided to help stop water from entering buildings.

"Fire crews used boats to assist people who needed to leave their homes although the majority of residents were able to stay in their property."

He added: “People were advised to avoid the area as a number of road closures were in place and Ravenscourt Park tube station was closed.”

Fire crews from Chiswick , Heston , Soho, Paddington and Hammersmith fire stations were at the scene.

