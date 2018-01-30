Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A restaurateur has relived the panic among his customers during the floods caused by a burst water main in Hammersmith on Friday night (January 26).

Bulent Akkaya, owner of WP Fish X Chips on King Street, says diners fled his seafood restaurant without paying so they could get to their cars.

Water came within an inch of entering his restaurant, but flooded his cellar.

He was speaking to getwestlondon as Thames Water engineers continued to fix the burst water main in King Street.

Another businessman said he saw Thames Water engineers at the scene earlier in the day trying to fix a leak, which he described as "a trickle" at the time.

One resident described how firefighters had to give him a piggyback across the road as he returned from a night out with his wife to find King Street underwater.

Mr Akkaya said: "Friday is usually our busiest night. When the flood started we didn't realise it was so bad.

"The water started coming further up and it was getting worse and the customers were panicking and wanting to get back to their cars.

He continued: "They were in a rush and couldn't pay and I couldn't blame them. They just wanted to go straight away.

"I was panicking and I wanted people to get out as quickly and safely as possible.

"At around 8.30pm the water got to about an inch from the front door.

"The fire brigade arrived and told me we had to pack up because of the electric and gas, they said it's not safe.

"At about 12.30am the water went back and the fire brigade brought the sandbags, which was too little, too late."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He opened for business the next day but said he had to throw away some of the stock as the fridges had switched off when the electrics were cut.

However, what should have been a busy weekend proved to be a quiet one as customers avoided the area.

John Leach lives in Ravenscourt Avenue and was out with his wife when the flooding started.

He said: "We got back to Stamford Brook station and were shocked. We were quite worried it had reached our house.

"A firefighter gave my wife a boat ride from one side of King Street to the other, and I got a piggyback.

"Thankfully it hadn't damaged our house and our dog, who was at home, was oblivious to it all.

"It's the businesses I feel sorry for."

(Image: Goolistan Cooper)

Pino Manzari, who owns La Piccola Pizzeria, said he saw Thames Water engineers working to fix a small leak earlier that same day: "I noticed them there in the morning, but they left at around 2.30pm."

Fast forwarding a few hours, he continued: "At around 7.30pm or 8pm I noticed a big, big river suddenly on King Street.

"In fact, it wasn't King Street anymore but a big river. I thought I was hallucinating."

Watch Thames Water at work carrying out repairs in King Street

Some of his customers were carried from the shop to avoid getting wet but Mr Manzari said: "There was no panic. I was watching the water and I could see when it had started to receed.

A spokesman for Thames Water said on Saturday (January 27): “Following last night's burst in Hammersmith, we've had a large team in the area supporting affected customers, cleaning up and planning the repairs.

“Due to the size and location of the pipe, and damage caused to the road, our work will continue throughout the week but we'll do all we can to reopen the road as soon as possible.”

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

Firefighters had the area under control just before 2am on Saturday morning (January 27) after they were first called to the scene at 8.14pm the previous night.

Seven fire engines and 49 firefighters and officers attended the scene, along with four fire rescue units equipped with boats.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.