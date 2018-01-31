There is more 'major flooding' in Hammersmith after a water main burst in Goldhawk Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 31).

London Fire Brigade and Thames Water were called to the incident in Goldhawk Road at the junction with Hammersmith Grove at around 2.48am.

One family is reported to have been evacuated from their property and there are no reports of any injuries.

Goldhawk Road remains closed between Hammersmith Grove and Lime Grove while Thames Water work to fix the burst main.

(Image: TfL)

Motorists have been told to avoid the area and traffic delays are expected.

