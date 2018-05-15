The video will start in 8 Cancel

A drug dealer from Hammersmith who was found to be hiding 13 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his underwear has been jailed.

Mundri Mohamed, 19, of Hunt Close, was sentenced to two years in prison at Lewes Crown Court last month after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Mohamed was arrested on suspicion of offering to supply a Class A drug by police in Brunswick Place, Hove, in Sussex on March 26 last year.

Following a search in custody he was found with 13 wraps of Class A drugs in his underwear.

Detective Constable Tom Duffy said: "I would like to thank the member of public who contacted the police after being offered drugs by Mohamed.

(Image: Sussex Police)

"Their quick actions mean there is one less drug dealer on the streets of Brighton and Hove."

For advice on the dangers of drugs visit the Sussex Police website by clicking here .