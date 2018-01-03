Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus passengers using Hammersmith Bridge are being “inconvenienced and let down” by a disagreement between Hammersmith and Fulham Council and Transport for London (TfL), according to the Liberal Democrats.

London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon was told that work to restrengthen and repair the Grade II listed bridge, which is scheduled to start at the end of this year, may not be completed until the end of 2021.

Then, on Friday (December 29), Lib Dem leader and Twickenham MP Sir Vince Cable said his constituents who use the 33 route, which runs from Twickenham to Hammersmith, are getting a raw deal after the historic river crossing closed at short notice for emergency repair work between Christmas and New Year.

The Lib Dems say the delay is the result is a longstanding disagreement between the local authority, which owns the bridge, and TfL, which is expected to pay for the bulk of the multi-million pound repair.

In response, the council dismissed the Lib Dem claims, saying there is no dispute with TfL, and that it hoped work on the bridge would be completed by the end of 2019.

A spokesman said: “There is absolutely no dispute between Hammersmith & Fulham Council and TfL over funding refurbishment works for Hammersmith Bridge.

“We maintain we expect work to begin in late 2018 and should be completed within 12 months.”

TfL added it is working closely with the council and also expects work to commence this year.

The 130-year-old bridge operates with strict weight and speed restrictions and has often closed to allow for repair work.

The crossing had closed to traffic on Thursday (December 28) and Friday (December 29) between 8am and 6pm. The council said this was “for essential surveying work to take place, as part of the preparations for a major refurbishment late next year”, and that the dates were specifically chosen during the holiday period when roads are much quieter.

But Sir Vince said users of buses which cross the bridge deserve better from the council and TfL.

Ms Pidgeon had asked Sadiq Khan when work on the bridge was expected to be completed in a written mayoral question. In response she was told: “Based on the latest programme that Transport for London has received from the borough, it is anticipated that works are due for completion by late 2021.”

(Image: PA)

Commenting on what he describes as a lack of progress about long term repairs and strengthening work of the bridge, Sir Vince said: “Due to dithering about undertaking proper repairs and strengthening work of this bridge we now have the situation where the bridge completely closes at short notice as was the case only last week.

"I do wonder how many of these sudden closures due to ‘emergency repairs’ will occur in the year ahead.

“And even when the bridge is open it can only operate with a 7.5 tonne restriction in place which involves wardens having to be employed to ensure that only one single decker bus can cross the bridge at anytime.”

He continued: “Bus users on both side of the Thames deserve a far better from Hammersmith Council (sic) and TfL.

“People wishing to travel between Hammersmith and anywhere in the Borough of Richmond should not have to face bus services that are constantly held up and hindered due to the lack of key decisions being made about the future of the Hammersmith Bridge.”

(Image: 2016 Getty Images)

The poor condition of the bridge means only one single decker bus can cross it at any time, with TfL wardens used to supervise movement and ensure weight restrictions are adhered to.

In another response to a mayoral question posed by Ms Pidgeon, Mr Khan said the cost of supervising bus movements has been £284,000 to date.

At present six routes rely on the bridge. They are routes 33, 72, 209, 419, 485 and 609.

The cost of the restrengthening project was placed at £25 million according to a December 2014 council report.

