Hammersmith Bridge will again close to traffic over the half term holidays.

The series of closures and part-closures will start on the morning of Saturday February 10 and end on Sunday February 18 evening.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council say the closure of the 130-year-old bridge, which is Grade II listed will allow contractors to assess the its condition in preparation for a major refurbishment scheduled for later this year.

It has sent a letter to businesses and residents in the area giving them advanced notice of any inconvenience it will cause.

The proposed dates and times for the bridge closures are as follows:

Daytime bridge closures

Saturday February 10, 8am to 6pm

Sunday February 11, 8am to 6pm

Monday February 12, 8am to 6pm

Daytime lane closures (northbound only)

Tuesday February 13, 8am to 6pm

Wednesday February 14, 8am to 6pm

Thursday February 15, 8am to 6pm

Friday February 16 8am to 6pm

Full weekend bridge closure

From 8am Saturday February 17 to 6pm on Sunday February 18

The bridge will re-open on Sunday February 18 at 6pm.

The bridge has closed to traffic over half term holidays for a number of years ahead of the major repair work due to be carried out.

Earlier this month fears were raised by the Liberal Democrats that work on the bridge would not be completed until 2021.

However, this was dismissed by the council and Transport for London.

