I've got the tickets for the show, so why don't you 'Meet Me Inside' for the must see rap musical Hamilton?

Lin-Manuel Miranda's multi-award winning musical about America's founding father Alexander Hamilton came to London in 2016 after incredible success on Broadway in New York.

Itis 'Non-Stop' fun, with plenty of songs and dancing, and will leave you in awe of the performers on stage.

Luckily for you, you won't have to worry about how to get there or where to eat, because we've created a handy little guide to help you have the perfect trip to see Hamilton in London.

Where is the show?

The show is performed at the Victoria Palace Theatre, Victoria Street.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices range from £37 to £250 depending on your seat and how far in advance you book.

When are shows?

Shows are Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm, with matinee shows on Thursdays and Saturday at 2.30pm

How do I get there?

It's a three minute walk from London Victoria station for National Rail trains and the Tube station, which is on the Victoria, District and Circle lines.

Where should I eat?

There are plenty of popular places to eat nearby. Here are the top five restaurants in the area according to TripAdvisor:

1. Mosimann's Club, West Halkin Street. Contemporary European food at its finest. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.

2.The Goring Dining Room, Beeston Place. Much like Mosimann's Club, you'll find some of the capital's best contemporary European food here. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.

3. Il Convivo, Ebury Street. For anyone with Italian taste buds, look no further. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.

4. The Queens Arms, Warwick Way. It may look like your average pub, but the food is incredible. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.

5. Quilon, Buckingham Gate. Indian food like you've never tasted before. Baltis, Bhunas and Biryanis await you. Average star rating of four-and-a-half stars.