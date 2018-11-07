Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s been another stabbing in London, in what is seemingly becoming one of the bloodiest weeks in the city in recent memory.

A man was found in Leaback Square, in Hackney, with multiple stab wounds after officers were called at 1.53pm today (November 7) to reports of a "disturbance".

An air ambulance landed as paramedics treated the victim at the scene and then took him to hospital with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

(Image: @999London / Twitter)

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.55pm today (November 7) to Leabank Square to reports of an incident.

“We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a person at the scene and took them by road as a priority to a major trauma centre.”

A forensic scene is in place and investigations continue.

This stabbing came less than two hours after a teenager was left fighting for his life after a stabbing near a nursery in White City.

And last night (November 6) another teenager was taken to hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in West Hampstead at around 8pm.

In the past week five people have also died in separate stabbings across London, leading to police announcing that hundreds more officers would be on duty in a bid to stem the wave of violence sweeping the city.