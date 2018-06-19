A broken down vehicle has brought traffic to a standstill near Gypsy Corner in Ealing on Tuesday morning (June 19).

There is heavy traffic in Western Avenue and two lanes are blocked eastbound at Leamington Park.

Metropolitan Police was called to the incident at around 9.15am and on arrival officers found a broken down vehicle at the scene and are "assisting with traffic."

According to travel information service Inrix "two lanes blocked and there is heavy traffic due to a car involved in an incident on A40 Western Avenue Eastbound."

TfL traffic cameras at the scene show huge lines of queuing traffic which has come to a standstill during rush hour at Gypsy Corner.

