Two lanes of the A40 Western Avenue are blocked at Gypsy Corner in Ealing following a crash between two cars on Sunday afternoon.
There was queuing traffic westbound as two lanes were closed following the incident.
According to Transport for London (TFL) the crash is affecting traffic from White City and motorists should expect delays in the area.
Metropolitan Police confirmed emergency services were at the scene.
A Met spokesman said: "Police were called to Gypsy Corner at 2.09pm to reports of a collision. Two cars had collided at the scene. London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service are in attendance."
We will be bringing you all the latest updates from this ongoing incident in our blog below:
Crash cleared but there is still traffic
Man being treated for back injury at the scene
Metropolitan Police has confirmed that a man is being treated for a back injury at the scene. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Map showing how bad traffic is in the area
Whereabouts did the crash take place?
The crash is said to have happened in Western Avenue at the junction with Leamington Park.
Motorists have been warned of delays and slow traffic from White City following the incident.