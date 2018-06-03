Two lanes of the A40 Western Avenue are blocked at Gypsy Corner in Ealing following a crash between two cars on Sunday afternoon.

There was queuing traffic westbound as two lanes were closed following the incident.

According to Transport for London (TFL) the crash is affecting traffic from White City and motorists should expect delays in the area.

Metropolitan Police confirmed emergency services were at the scene.

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called to Gypsy Corner at 2.09pm to reports of a collision. Two cars had collided at the scene. London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service are in attendance."

