A gun, £20,000 and huge amounts of drugs were seized by police from a Wembley caravan site.

The early-morning operation on Wednesday (November 14) was focused on seven homes around Lynton Close and included eight search warrants.

Officers seized £20,000 in cash, a large quantity of what is thought to be class A and B drugs, a firearm and ammunition.

Vehicles including a caravan, suspected to be stolen, and two large tipper-style trucks suspected use in illegal fly-tipping, were also taken away.

Three men, aged 28, 26 and 25, and two women, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A and class B drugs.

DS Kelly Schonhage from the North West Command Unit CID, said: "Today's operation has been a real success and was carried out as a result of concerns we have received from the local community.

"Criminality and the associated anti-social behaviour that comes with it has a negative impact on communities so I hope that these arrests and seizures demonstrate that police will act on the information we receive.

"If you have concerns about criminality please get in touch; police and our partner agencies do listen and we do take action."

Agencies from the Government Agency Intelligence Network (GAIN) have also been part of th eoperation, including HMRC and the RSPCA, alongside officers from Essex Police.

The warrants were part of an intelligence-led, multi-agency operation in connection to a number of offences including drug supply, vehicle offences and repeated anti-social behaviour.

A GAIN spokesperson said: "By working in partnership, sharing intelligence lawfully and efficiently, the GAIN aims to ensure that government agencies along with police will help reduce the risk, threat and harm from serious and organised crime, in the most cost effective way.

“Today's action is an excellent example of adopting a multi-agency approach."

Anyone with information about a crime should call police on 101; however, if you witness a crime taking place or someone is in danger dial 999 immediately.

If you do not wish to contact the police directly, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111 or via their website.

They do not take your name or trace your call and you could earn a reward.