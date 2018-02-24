Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors behind the development of a £13.8 million sports hub which will be built in Gunnersbury Park during its regeneration have signed an agreement to safeguard the project.

The sports centre will be one of the largest outdoor sporting facilities in London and the development will begin in spring, with the site due to open this time next year.

The hub will boast a multi-use sports centre and gym, two external floodlit artificial grass pitches, new tennis courts, cricket and football pitches – all of which will provide year-round access.

Overall, the sports hub is expected to cost £13.8 million and is being jointly funded by Ealing and Hounslow Councils, with a contribution of £2 million from the University of West London.

On Monday (February 12), representatives from the councils and the university signed a memorandum of understanding to underline their commitment to the project.

The two councils and the university are collaborating as partners in the Gunnersbury Park leisure complex to ensure both residents and students will be able to access the facilities.

The sports facility is part of the £50 million Gunnersbury Regeneration Project, which has involved significant improvement works to the Grade II listed mansion and the opening of a new cafe.

Speaking after signing the agreement, leader of Ealing Council Julian Bell said their joint commitment to the project will help “secure first-class facilities”.

He said: “This memorandum of understanding signed with Hounslow Council and the University of West London underlines our continuing commitment to delivering the Gunnersbury Sports Project.

“Ultimately, it is about securing first-class facilities for the benefit of communities across the borough.

“Gunnersbury Park is undergoing a hugely positive transformation which will see not only brand-new sports facilities but also wonderful historical buildings opening their doors soon.

“We are also delighted to welcome Lovebox and Citadel Festivals this summer, which will further enhance the park's excellent record of hosting high-profile events.”

The Gunnersbury Community Interest Company (CIC) will now be responsible for the management of the park and museum under a 25-year lease.

The site will continue to be owned jointly by Ealing and Hounslow councils but the not-for-profit CIC will take over the day-to-day operations.

Steve Curran, the leader of Hounslow Council, added: “We are delighted to sign this memorandum of understanding with the University of West London and Ealing Council.

“This is a positive step towards ensuring that we provide a world-class facility that supports the council’s aim to promote active, healthier communities and enhance our wonderful green spaces for the enjoyment of all.”

Vice Chancellor of the University of West London, Professor Peter John, said: “This new sports facility is an excellent example of the strong partnership that exists between the University and its boroughs.

"The memorandum of understanding is also a huge step forward and forms part of the anchoring strategy that is central to the University’s strategic ambitions.”

